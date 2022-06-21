How can I return Observable of IEmployees with productName from allProducts$ in RXJS?

I want to return Observable from GetEmployeeByID function that has a matching productName from allProducts$:
allProducts$ = this.state$.pipe(
map(x => x.allProducts as IProducts[] || [] as IProducts[]),
distinctUntilChanged());
GetEmployeeByID(Id: number): Observable<IEmployees> {
return this.allEmployees$.pipe(
map(res => <IEmployees>res.find(data => data.id === Id) ?? { id: -1, name: "N/A", email: "N/A", gender: "N/A", productid: -1, productName: "N/A" } as IEmployees),
switchMap((Employee: IEmployees) => {
return this.allProducts$.subscribe(allProducts => {
return of({
...Employee,
productName: allProducts.find(Product => Product.productid == Employee.productid)?.name
}) as IEmployees
})
})
)
}