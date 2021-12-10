How can I access the browser API in a React firefox extension sidebar?

To save space I’m not going to share the entire manifest code. I’m trying to rewrite an extension I started creating with venilla js.
I want to keep the sidebar open and if I change web pages or change/toggle tab, I need the url of the page to show up on my react (sidebar) app.
Here’s what I have:
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'
function App() {
const [url, setUrl] = useState('')
useEffect(() => {
document.addEventListener("url", (e) => {
setUrl(e.detail);
});
return () => {
document.removeEventListener("url", (e) => {
setUrl(e.detail);
});
};
}, []);
return (
<pre >
{JSON.stringify(url, null, 2)}
</pre >
)
}
export default App;
And then on
content-script
browser.runtime.sendMessage({
type: "notification",
data: { url: "example.com"}
});
and on
background.js
browser.runtime.onMessage(handleMessage);
function handleMessage(message) {
console.log("message received");
console.log(message)
window.localStorage.setItem('store', 'Obaseki Nosa');
document.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent("url", { detail: message }));
}
As you can see I was trying to also use local storage or the dispatchEvent and nothing works (I don’t even see the console logs.
Is there a way to do this?
In vanilla js I had access to the
browser.tabs anywhere.