How can I access the browser API in a React firefox extension sidebar?

To save space I’m not going to share the entire manifest code. I’m trying to rewrite an extension I started creating with venilla js.

I want to keep the sidebar open and if I change web pages or change/toggle tab, I need the url of the page to show up on my react (sidebar) app.

Here’s what I have:

import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' function App() { const [url, setUrl] = useState('') useEffect(() => { document.addEventListener("url", (e) => { setUrl(e.detail); }); return () => { document.removeEventListener("url", (e) => { setUrl(e.detail); }); }; }, []); return ( <pre > {JSON.stringify(url, null, 2)} </pre > ) } export default App;

And then on content-script

browser.runtime.sendMessage({ type: "notification", data: { url: "example.com"} });

and on background.js

browser.runtime.onMessage(handleMessage); function handleMessage(message) { console.log("message received"); console.log(message) window.localStorage.setItem('store', 'Obaseki Nosa'); document.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent("url", { detail: message })); }

As you can see I was trying to also use local storage or the dispatchEvent and nothing works (I don’t even see the console logs.

Is there a way to do this?