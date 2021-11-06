How to send page/tab information to the sidebar when developing a firefox extension?

I want to create a firefox extension where, amongst other things I need access to the URL I’m on.

Manifest.json

{....
"permissions": [
        "webNavigation",
        "storage",
        "<all_urls>",
        "tabs",
        "activeTab"
    ],
"background": {   "scripts": [  "background_script.js"  ]  },
    "sidebar_action": {
        "default_title": notes",
        "default_panel": "sidebar.html"
    },
}

As I understand it, in background_script.js I would have access to the dom and from there I would send information to the sidebar.

I should have more code for you but everything I tried was useless as if the sidebar and the current tab don’t want to share information with each other, but is there a way?

