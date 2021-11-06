How to send page/tab information to the sidebar when developing a firefox extension?

I want to create a firefox extension where, amongst other things I need access to the URL I’m on.
Manifest.json
{....
"permissions": [
"webNavigation",
"storage",
"<all_urls>",
"tabs",
"activeTab"
],
"background": { "scripts": [ "background_script.js" ] },
"sidebar_action": {
"default_title": notes",
"default_panel": "sidebar.html"
},
}
As I understand it, in
background_script.js I would have access to the dom and from there I would send information to the sidebar.
I should have more code for you but everything I tried was useless as if the sidebar and the current tab don’t want to share information with each other, but is there a way?