How best to match a preg_match() to an HTML5 input pattern

I am trying to validate a password field as follows -

Must contain at least 1 upper, at least 1 lower, at least one number and at least one of a limited selection of special characters. It must also be between 8 and 30 in length

I want to do this both client side for speed and good user experience (HTML5) and server side for increased security (PHP).

Both the following work, but I am not sure why they are so different or if they can be improved / rationalised / corrected.

Client side HTML5 = pattern="^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#$%^&*_]).{8,30}$"

Server side PHP = if(!preg_match('/^(?=.*\d)(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[!@#$%_])[0-9A-Za-z!@#$%_]{8,30}$/', $string)) {

Now I am not adept at regular expressions but it seems to me that on the server side the last section of the regular expression [0-9A-Za-z!@#$%_] (just before defining the length constraints) should be redundant and it seems it is not required for the HTML5 pattern but the PHP preg_match() fails without - no error message but it does not validate correctly.

Also the server side requires no point . before the length constraints {8,30} whereas the HTML5 does .{8,30}

I just need these two to be, well, … better

Cheers guys