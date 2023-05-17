Password validation

I am trying to check that a password entered contains at least 8 characters of which there should be at least 1 uppercase letter, 1 lowercase letter and 1 numeric digit. I am a numpty with regex. The pattern I’m using in my input form is
^(?=.*\d)(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?!.*\s).*$ but this apparently isn’t valid in
preg_match.
Can some kind soul help me out here…
I am trying to check that a password entered contains at least 8 characters of which there should be at least 1 uppercase letter, 1 lowercase letter and 1 numeric digit. I am a numpty with regex. The pattern I’m using in my input form is
Using https://regex101.com/ which I find very handy for regex experiments, it’s enforcing the mix of charaters, but not the min length.
Maybe borrow something from here? https://www.html5pattern.com/Passwords
Thanks, Sam. I have tried the following in a PHP sandbox:
$pattern = "(?=^.{8,}$)((?=.*\d)|(?=.*\W+))(?![.\n])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[a-z]).*$";
$pass = "Richard1";
echo preg_match($pattern, $pass);
and it gives me a Warning: preg_match(): Unknown modifier ‘(’
Edit: Ah! a slash either end fixes that!
Yes, you need those delimiters around the pattern.