Hi Everybody. I’m back from the dead

SEPTEMBER 10, 2022

Many of you already know about my 11½ mo. residency in a skilled nursing facility for complications post-op complete hip replacement. I have osteoarthritis and both knees are going even as I type this out.

On July 8, 2022 I was discharged from the snf to find upon returning home that I’d been robbed – so completely, thoroughly stripped clean the burglars had made a start on the furniture, leaving me without a fork or screwdriver to my name. They got around my security system and stole 65 years worth of memories.

The burglars took all three of my computers and on one of the hard drives was the Fantasy/Sci-Fi trilogy I’ve been writing since the events of 9/11 first inspired it. I got a new psychiatrist however, and that has proven to be of significant relief since my long-standing one retired.

I don’t want to dwell on it. It happened and we’ll leave it to that. I just wanted to explain my absence.

— semicodin