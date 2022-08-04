Help with new hosting server

Hi,
I am after some help, here is my situation:
I have a www domain name with a hosting account with emails, I am setting up a new hosting account with another provider for the website files only, but I want to keep the emails on the original hosting.
If I redirect the Name Server settings to point to the new hosting, the emails will be affected.
Can I only point the domain to the new hosting (website files) and keep the emails to the old hosting?
I think this may be something to do with the A reccord??
Thanks