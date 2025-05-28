Help with CSS Code to change color of Elementor section

Those elementor endless nested divs are a nightmare to work out.

I would have thought that you had control of the colours from some sort of control panel but I don’t use those systems.

From a CSS point of view you can change the colours with the following code but it does rely on the fact that those class names are not randomly generated every time it runs.

Add his code after all of your other code. It must be last in sequence.

/* background*/ .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96:not(.elementor-motion-effects-element-type-background) { background-color: #252525; } /* border-color*/ .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96{ border-color:#252525; } /*title*/ .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-df7f91f .item-value, .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-df7f91f .item-value a { /* was color: #222222;*/ color:#888; } /* hover color is here */ .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96:hover .elementor-widget-jvbpd-module-meta.term-name .item-value a { color: #ff6e3d; } /* the item number (X items) */ .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-71e0edd .item-value { color: #888; } .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-71e0edd .item-label { color: #888; }

With that code in place you will get this effect.