Help with CSS Code to change color of Elementor section

Hi
Anyone care to share a CSS code snippet of the Elementor section (screenshot below) on the Home Page by inspecting the browser console ?
- Grid background color from white to dark grey (#252525)
- Title text & count text from black to grey (#888888)
- On hover for Title text from blue to orange (#ff6e3d)
Site link
Thanks in Advance
PaulOB
2
Those elementor endless nested divs are a nightmare to work out.
I would have thought that you had control of the colours from some sort of control panel but I don’t use those systems.
From a CSS point of view you can change the colours with the following code but it does rely on the fact that those class names are not randomly generated every time it runs.
Add his code after all of your other code. It must be last in sequence.
/* background*/
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96:not(.elementor-motion-effects-element-type-background) {
background-color: #252525;
}
/* border-color*/
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96{
border-color:#252525;
}
/*title*/
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-df7f91f .item-value, .elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-df7f91f .item-value a {
/* was color: #222222;*/
color:#888;
}
/* hover color is here */
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-ede2d96:hover .elementor-widget-jvbpd-module-meta.term-name .item-value a {
color: #ff6e3d;
}
/* the item number (X items) */
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-71e0edd .item-value {
color: #888;
}
.elementor-1216 .elementor-element.elementor-element-71e0edd .item-label {
color: #888;
}
With that code in place you will get this effect.