CSS Code styling

G’Day
I have yet another request for a CSS code snippet.
I want to change the border color of the Drop-down menu panel from #fff (white) to #2F2F2F (dark grey).
Wordpress Menu drop-down screenshot
Browser inspect tool screenshot
Thanks in Advance.
I don’t think you have highlighted the right element. We’re looking for
border-color and I think it may well be further up the hierarchy. For instance there is a
div with a class of
menu-wrap further up the chain, I would be looking around there.
I am also interested in the class definition at the bottom
.nav. It has a number of variables e.g.
--bs-nav-link-padding-x etc.
I’m wondering if further up the chain, there is specific variable. For instance something like
--bs-dropdown-border-color or
--bs-nav-border-color
You could then neatly add a layer of your own.
@layer my-edits {
/* my colours */
--bs-dark-grey: #2f2f2f;
/* nav-menu-edits */
.jybpd-nav-menu {
/* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */
--bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-dark-grey);
}
}
Or if you are happy with bootstraps gray-dark in the built-in colours, which is
#343a40, you could use that instead.
@layer my-edits {
/* nav-menu-edits */
.jybpd-nav-menu {
/* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */
--bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-gray-dark);
}
}
I think this could be a cleaner way to group your edits.
Obviously it is difficult to give you the best advice, not having access to your site to dig around