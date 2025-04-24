CSS Code styling

I don’t think you have highlighted the right element. We’re looking for border-color and I think it may well be further up the hierarchy. For instance there is a div with a class of menu-wrap further up the chain, I would be looking around there.

I am also interested in the class definition at the bottom .nav . It has a number of variables e.g. --bs-nav-link-padding-x etc.

I’m wondering if further up the chain, there is specific variable. For instance something like

--bs-dropdown-border-color or --bs-nav-border-color

You could then neatly add a layer of your own.

@layer my-edits { /* my colours */ --bs-dark-grey: #2f2f2f; /* nav-menu-edits */ .jybpd-nav-menu { /* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */ --bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-dark-grey); } }

Or if you are happy with bootstraps gray-dark in the built-in colours, which is #343a40 , you could use that instead.

@layer my-edits { /* nav-menu-edits */ .jybpd-nav-menu { /* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */ --bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-gray-dark); } }

I think this could be a cleaner way to group your edits.

Obviously it is difficult to give you the best advice, not having access to your site to dig around