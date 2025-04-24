CSS Code styling

G’Day

I have yet another request for a CSS code snippet.

I want to change the border color of the Drop-down menu panel from #fff (white) to #2F2F2F (dark grey).

Wordpress Menu drop-down screenshot

Browser inspect tool screenshot

Thanks in Advance.

I don’t think you have highlighted the right element. We’re looking for border-color and I think it may well be further up the hierarchy. For instance there is a div with a class of menu-wrap further up the chain, I would be looking around there.

I am also interested in the class definition at the bottom .nav. It has a number of variables e.g. --bs-nav-link-padding-x etc.

I’m wondering if further up the chain, there is specific variable. For instance something like
--bs-dropdown-border-color or --bs-nav-border-color

You could then neatly add a layer of your own.

@layer my-edits {
    /* my colours */
    --bs-dark-grey: #2f2f2f;

    /* nav-menu-edits */
    .jybpd-nav-menu {
        /* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */
        --bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-dark-grey);
    }
}

Or if you are happy with bootstraps gray-dark in the built-in colours, which is #343a40, you could use that instead.

@layer my-edits {
    /* nav-menu-edits */
    .jybpd-nav-menu {
        /* this won't work, you need to find the correct property */
        --bs-nav-border-color: var(--bs-gray-dark);
    }
}

I think this could be a cleaner way to group your edits.

Obviously it is difficult to give you the best advice, not having access to your site to dig around :slight_smile: