Having image and test side by side

Hi there,
I’m currently learning react on scrimba and I’m currently trying to complete the section 2 project which is a travel journal, see the pic below
How can I get the image and pictures side by side? see my attempt below .
Here is my css and javascript code
body{
margin:0;
}
.nav-logo{
width:24px;
height: 24px;
}
nav{
height:70px;
align-items: center;
display: flex;
padding: 10px 650px;
background-color: #F55A5A;
}
.heading-text{
padding:10px;
color:white;
font-size:20px;
font-family: "Arial Rounded MT Bold";
}
.picture-cards{
align-items: center;
display:flex;
}
.destination-pictures{
width:125px;
height: 168px;
padding-top: 100px;
padding-bottom: 20px;
padding-left: 700px;
}
import React from "react"
export default function Places(props){
return(
<div className="picture-cards">
<img src={props.item.imageUrl} alt="" className="destination-pictures"/>
<p><span className="destination-pictures">{props.item.title}</span></p>
<div>
<hr/>
</div>
</div>
)
}
import React from "react";
import Navbar from "./components/Navbar"
import Places from "./components/Places";
import data from "./data"
export default function App(){
const places = data.map(item =>{
return(
<Places
key={item.id}
item={item}
/>
)
})
return(
<div>
<Navbar/>
{places}
</div>
)
}
import React from "react";
import Styles from "./Styles.css"
import logo from "../images/Navbar-logo.png"
export default function Navbar(){
return(
<nav>
<img src={logo} className="nav-logo"/>
<h4 className="heading-text">My Travel Journal.</h4>
</nav>
)
}
any help appreciated as its wrecking my head why anything I try make no difference.