Having image and test side by side

Hi there,

I’m currently learning react on scrimba and I’m currently trying to complete the section 2 project which is a travel journal, see the pic below

ImgBB myfile1-2 Image myfile1-2 hosted in ImgBB

How can I get the image and pictures side by side? see my attempt below .

ImgBB myfile1 Image myfile1 hosted in ImgBB

Here is my css and javascript code

body{ margin:0; } .nav-logo{ width:24px; height: 24px; } nav{ height:70px; align-items: center; display: flex; padding: 10px 650px; background-color: #F55A5A; } .heading-text{ padding:10px; color:white; font-size:20px; font-family: "Arial Rounded MT Bold"; } .picture-cards{ align-items: center; display:flex; } .destination-pictures{ width:125px; height: 168px; padding-top: 100px; padding-bottom: 20px; padding-left: 700px; }

import React from "react" export default function Places(props){ return( <div className="picture-cards"> <img src={props.item.imageUrl} alt="" className="destination-pictures"/> <p><span className="destination-pictures">{props.item.title}</span></p> <div> <hr/> </div> </div> ) }

import React from "react"; import Navbar from "./components/Navbar" import Places from "./components/Places"; import data from "./data" export default function App(){ const places = data.map(item =>{ return( <Places key={item.id} item={item} /> ) }) return( <div> <Navbar/> {places} </div> ) }

import React from "react"; import Styles from "./Styles.css" import logo from "../images/Navbar-logo.png" export default function Navbar(){ return( <nav> <img src={logo} className="nav-logo"/> <h4 className="heading-text">My Travel Journal.</h4> </nav> ) }

any help appreciated as its wrecking my head why anything I try make no difference.