Having image and test side by side

Hi there,
I’m currently learning react on scrimba and I’m currently trying to complete the section 2 project which is a travel journal, see the pic below

How can I get the image and pictures side by side? see my attempt below .

Here is my css and javascript code

body{
    margin:0;
}


.nav-logo{
    width:24px;
    height: 24px;
}

nav{
    height:70px;
    align-items: center;
    display: flex;
    padding: 10px 650px;
    background-color: #F55A5A;
}

.heading-text{
    padding:10px;
    color:white;
    font-size:20px;
    font-family: "Arial Rounded MT Bold";
}

.picture-cards{
    align-items: center;
    display:flex;
}

.destination-pictures{
    width:125px;
    height: 168px;
    padding-top: 100px;
    padding-bottom: 20px;
    padding-left: 700px;


}


import React from "react"

export default function Places(props){
    return(
        <div className="picture-cards">
            <img src={props.item.imageUrl} alt="" className="destination-pictures"/>
            <p><span className="destination-pictures">{props.item.title}</span></p>


        <div>
            <hr/>
        </div>


        </div>
    )

}

import React from "react";
import Navbar from "./components/Navbar"
import Places from "./components/Places";
import data from "./data"

export default function App(){

    const places = data.map(item =>{
        return(
            <Places
            key={item.id}
            item={item}
            />
        )
    })

    return(
        <div>
            <Navbar/>
            {places}
        </div>
    )
}

import React from "react";
import Styles from "./Styles.css"
import logo from "../images/Navbar-logo.png"
export default function Navbar(){
    return(
        <nav>
            <img src={logo} className="nav-logo"/>
            <h4 className="heading-text">My Travel Journal.</h4>
        </nav>
    )
}

any help appreciated as its wrecking my head why anything I try make no difference.