Unable to get images in a grid to display side by side in a mobile

I am trying to get 2 images to display side by side in mobiles.
1 is an anchor for the home page the other is an anchor for the menu.

They display side by side in a full version but I can’t get them to display side by side in a mobile version. I did this tyo try and work out the problem.

I’ve tried creating a table but it didn’t work (i’ve commented it out)

my HTML code is:

 <div class="container">
  <div class="grid-container">
 <!-- <div class="grid-item1"> -->
    <a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-rab-logo.svg"  alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo" 
      style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a>

      <a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-house-head.svg"   alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo" 
        style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a>
      </div>
<!--   </div> --> 
Here is the css code

 .grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 100%;
  
}

.grid-container a {
  display: flex;
  max-width: 100%;
}

here is an image

What do Ineed to do to get the mages to display side by side?