Unable to get images in a grid to display side by side in a mobile

I am trying to get 2 images to display side by side in mobiles.

1 is an anchor for the home page the other is an anchor for the menu.

They display side by side in a full version but I can’t get them to display side by side in a mobile version. I did this tyo try and work out the problem.

I’ve tried creating a table but it didn’t work (i’ve commented it out)

my HTML code is:

<div class="container"> <div class="grid-container"> <!-- <div class="grid-item1"> --> <a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-rab-logo.svg" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo" style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a> <a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-house-head.svg" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo" style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a> </div> <!-- </div> --> `` Here is the css code

.grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 100%; } .grid-container a { display: flex; max-width: 100%; }

What do Ineed to do to get the mages to display side by side?