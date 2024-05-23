Unable to get images in a grid to display side by side in a mobile

I am trying to get 2 images to display side by side in mobiles.
1 is an anchor for the home page the other is an anchor for the menu.
They display side by side in a full version but I can’t get them to display side by side in a mobile version. I did this tyo try and work out the problem.
I’ve tried creating a table but it didn’t work (i’ve commented it out)
my HTML code is:
<div class="container">
<div class="grid-container">
<!-- <div class="grid-item1"> -->
<a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-rab-logo.svg" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo"
style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a>
<a href="index.html"> <img src="mob-house-head.svg" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo"
style="height: 100px; max-width: 100%;"></a>
</div>
<!-- </div> -->
``
Here is the css code
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 100%;
}
.grid-container a {
display: flex;
max-width: 100%;
}
here is an image
What do Ineed to do to get the mages to display side by side?