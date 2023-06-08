Handling .click() in the Safari browser

Hi all)

Faced with a problem, element.click() event doesn’t work in Safari browser.

Tried various tricks like emulating touch event through a function:

let clickEvent = new Event('click', { bubbles: true, cancelable: true, view: window });

Replace play.click(); with play.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);

Added a style to all clickable elements:

cursor: pointer;

I put a check to add the event depending on the platform:

const whatDevice2 = /iPad|iPhone|iPod/.test(navigator.userAgent); let whatEventUse2 = whatDevice2 ? 'touchstart' : 'click';

I need after clicking on the button, to click on the element in the layout.

This works on all platforms and browsers except Safari\IOS.

Here is all the code:

const whatDevice2 = /iPad|iPhone|iPod/.test(navigator.userAgent); let whatEventUse2 = whatDevice2 ? 'touchstart' : 'click'; let play = document.querySelector('#app-2 .cp-play-icon.cp-play-icon-paused'); let originalId = audioPlay2[index].dataset.originalId; let elementToClick = document.querySelector(#${originalId}); let audioButton = popupElement2.querySelector('a.popup__description_audio'); audioButton.addEventListener(whatEventUse2, () => { if (elementToClick.classList.contains('cp-playlist-link_current')) { play.click(); setTimeout(addIdLi2, 0); } else { elementToClick.click(); { setTimeout(addIdLi2, 0); } });

Apparently there is some subtlety that I don’t see, and the ways I found on the internet didn’t help.

If anyone has any knowledge in this matter, please give me advice on what to do or point me in the right direction).

I would be glad to have any information, thank you!