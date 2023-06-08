Handling .click() in the Safari browser

Hi all)
Faced with a problem, element.click() event doesn’t work in Safari browser.
Tried various tricks like emulating touch event through a function:
let clickEvent = new Event('click', {
bubbles: true,
cancelable: true,
view: window
});
Replace play.click(); with play.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
Added a style to all clickable elements:
cursor: pointer;
I put a check to add the event depending on the platform:
const whatDevice2 = /iPad|iPhone|iPod/.test(navigator.userAgent);
let whatEventUse2 = whatDevice2 ? 'touchstart' : 'click';
I need after clicking on the button, to click on the element in the layout.
This works on all platforms and browsers except Safari\IOS.
Here is all the code:
const whatDevice2 = /iPad|iPhone|iPod/.test(navigator.userAgent);
let whatEventUse2 = whatDevice2 ? 'touchstart' : 'click';
let play = document.querySelector('#app-2 .cp-play-icon.cp-play-icon-paused');
let originalId = audioPlay2[index].dataset.originalId;
let elementToClick = document.querySelector(#${originalId});
let audioButton = popupElement2.querySelector('a.popup__description_audio');
audioButton.addEventListener(whatEventUse2, () => {
if (elementToClick.classList.contains('cp-playlist-link_current')) {
play.click();
setTimeout(addIdLi2, 0);
} else {
elementToClick.click();
{ setTimeout(addIdLi2, 0);
}
});
Apparently there is some subtlety that I don’t see, and the ways I found on the internet didn’t help.
If anyone has any knowledge in this matter, please give me advice on what to do or point me in the right direction).
I would be glad to have any information, thank you!