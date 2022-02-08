Grid template areas headache

i am studying media queries in grid template areas
please see https://forallthetime.com/
i am trying to write a media query to have the grid template areas in one column
i found a breakpoint at 1500px,
sadly i cant write the media query appropriately… it simply doesn’t work
also, and i am new at this, but 1500px for a smartphone doesn’t sound right to me
i make the media query in VS code, and its fine in chrome dev, but after i publish live it wont work
another thing, i used
vh and after they add up to 100 there was still a lot of room
added up now its 120
vh and its almost perfect…
my ultimate goal is to have the small device in 1 column and not have any content break the code
if i need to adjust the content, fine
kindly pass on any advice… i am not just looking for an explanation… but i want to learn how this code actually works
maybe point out where my issues are and how to solve them
if i am confused or simply dont get it, i apologize
MANY THANKS!!