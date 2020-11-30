Grid Area not working. Any suggestions?

I am a new coder and am now trying to learn how to use grid and flexbox.
I am trying to use the grid area to initially create 3 sections. On a PC screen, Section 1 is on the left side of the screen (60% width). Section 2 is on the top right side of the screen. Section 3 is just below Section 2 on the right side of the screen.
The issue I am having is that by using the grid area way to format this, Section 2 and Section 3 are basically stretching to be full height of Section 1. Note: Section 1 will often change in height.
I can’t figure out a way to fix this. I think maybe I have to somehow add auto rows in, but I really can’t figure this out.
(Note: The reason I have not just added Section 2 and Section 3 inside its own column, is because when the screen size shrinks, then all of these sections are placed via media query into a single column which is ordered Section 2, Section 1, Section 3.)
Here is a sample of what is happening:
Here is what I want to happen:
Here is my initial grid declaration:
.home-container {
display: grid;
gap: 0;
grid-template-columns: 60% auto;
grid-template-areas:
'grid_home_left grid_home_right_top'
'grid_home_left grid_home_right_bottom'
;
align-items: start;
}
And here’s the individual areas:
.home-col1-container {
grid-area: grid_home_left;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin-left: 3px;
margin-right: 15px;
}
.home-col2-row1 {
grid-area: grid_home_right_top;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: 3px;
}
.home-col2-row2 {
grid-area: grid_home_right_bottom;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: 3px;
}
Any help that someone could give me with this would be greatly appreciated.