Responsive Design, Breakpoints, and Media Queries

I started a new topic because I was getting lost in the weeks in my old thread.

Before proceeding, I have to thank all those who have responded to my posts for all the help and encourgement they’ve given, especially PaulOB.

To restate for those who have not seen my other posts, I’m 83 yo and just beginning to dabble in web development. I can crawl around in CSS and HTML and have a passing acquaintance with VS Code and a few other tools. I am in all respects a newbie, except chronological years.

I’ve got a small website for family history purposes. I have not yet tried to adapt it for effective access on various platforms. It will display on smaller screens but poorly, being best suited at the moment mostly for large screens, ie, desktops and laptops.

I’ve begun to explore breakpoints and media queries. I’ve received good advice about designing from the outset for responsive pages, but the horse is already out of the barn; so I’m going to be in retrofit mode (or will have to start again from scratch ), If it’s true that form follows function, then it has to be said that the content I’m creating is, perhaps, ill-suited to small screens. It’s hard for family trees and photo chains and albums to be suitably viewed on smartphones, but I’m up for trying and doing the best that I can.

Although I know that many of you will tell me to forget screen sizes and focus on responsive design, my experience so far hasn’t prepared me to do so. My mind tells me that smart phones, notepads (iPads), and large screens (~1000px) are three categories to focus on. For that reason - and until I gain enough knowledge and experience to do otherwise - I have the opinion that my media queries should be based on those sizes as breakpoints. Using ChatGPT I found that small (min-width 575px), medium ( min-width 768px) and large (min-width 992px) are common boundaries. I believe they will suit my needs (assuming that I can force the content to fit smart phones); so I was thinking those might be the limits I set for media queries. It is, at least, a starting point that I can work from going forward.

Before running too far too fast down this new rabbit hole, I thought I should seek advice and opinions here. Please critique my thinking and give guidance. It will be easier to take a different tack now than after I’ve coded a lot of @media constraints.

TIA