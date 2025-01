Hi, I notice that sometimes in Google search console, when my home page isn’t being indexed, I see ref=domstry.com appended to my URL, like this:

www.example.com/ref=domstry.com. When I check https://domstry.com/, I see it’s a Website & Domain Metadata Database, so I’m wondering why it’s sometimes appended to my URL? since I haven’t paid http://domstry.com.

Thanks.