Hi everyone.

My site was hit to the ground by the october spam update. I don’t have spam content on it. All my articles are high quality informational posts. 1. I’ve removed all suspicious back-links (16 in

total).

2. Corrected issue with overlapping ads

3. And updated my sitemap.

Still, 10 weeks in and I’m still down.

Was anyone else hit by the update? How are u faring now? Have you recovered? What did you do to recover? Pls share any info that may help others.