Google adsense code in AMP version blog

I just started using AMP version of blogger template. Do i need to place this adsense code( <script async='async' crossorigin='anonymous' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-xxxxxxxxxxxxx'/> ) in my template? because when i place i get AMP error:

The attribute ‘src’ in tag ‘amphtml engine script’ is set to the invalid value ‘https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-xxxxxxxxxxxxx’.

And if I don’t there are no ads displayed?