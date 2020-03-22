Getting Started with GulpJS errors

I am going through the Getting Started with Gulp JS Book and there is an error in the code that I cannot correct nor find a solution in Dr. Google.
.pipe(devBuild ? noop() : htmlclean())
returns:
stripdebug = devBuild ? null : require(‘gulp-strip-debug’),
^
ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘devBuild’ before initialization
at Object. (C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsamle\gulpfile.js:11:16)
Does anyone have an idea what is happening here and why this is broken. I cannot figure out why a tutorial from Sitepoint would give broken code…
Here is the full cli call:
riadk@RIADS-LAPTOP MINGW64 ~/Desktop/projectsample/src (master)
$ gulp css
[02:36:04] Working directory changed to ~\Desktop\projectsample
C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsample\gulpfile.js:11
stripdebug = devBuild ? null : require('gulp-strip-debug'),
^
ReferenceError: Cannot access 'devBuild' before initialization
at Object.<anonymous> (C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsample\gulpfile.js:11:16)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at execute (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\lib\versioned\^4.0.0\index.js:36:18)
at Liftoff.handleArguments (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\index.js:201:24)
at Liftoff.execute (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\node_modules\liftoff\index.js:201:12)