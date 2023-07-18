Get list of contents from Table after referring a column value of table A

I have a couple of tables in MS SQL Server database

Table A:

PName PComment isTierI isTierII isTierIII lastValueUsed BOX row 0 0 1 2 FREEZER row 0 1 0 1 BOTTLE row 0 0 1 3 BUILDING row 1 0 0 1

Another table that I have is as follows:

Table B:

Name Comment BOX#1 row BOX#2 row BOTTLE#1 row BOTTLE#2 row BOTTLE#3 row BUILDING#1 row FREEZER#1 row

I have categorized the three types of PName column using tier columns. For example, BOX can go inside FREEZER so BOX is in tier III and FREEZER is in Tier II and since Freezer can go inside a building, building is tierI. The last value used column shows how many box, freezer, bottle or building are in table B.

In Table B - it’s pretty cear I think that since last Value used column value of BOX is 2, we have two boxes, like BOX#1 and BOX#2. Similarly for BOTTLE, FREEZER and BUILDING

Both tabes have id column as well which is primary key and I haven’t shown it above just to keep it concise. Both tables are not linked to each other.