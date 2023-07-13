Handle last use value for different scenarios

What’s the best way to keep track of last name column value in the following scenario.
I have a name column in one of the table of MS SQL server where I want the first entry is
A-1 which comes after user submits a record from the user interface. User has an option to select
A, or B or C
. If user selects A
, then there is a name text fied in the user interface and I want to populate it as A-1
and then we will haveA-1
in the database. NExt time if they seectA
again, I want to prefill the name text input field withA-2` instead of having them type this name.
Same scenario, I need to follow for
B and
C as well so that I can prefil the input text field with
B-1 or
C-1 depending upon if they select B or C.
Is there a way I can add a field in the database table like lastUsed and get the next possible value based on user’s selection?