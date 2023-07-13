Handle last use value for different scenarios

What’s the best way to keep track of last name column value in the following scenario.

I have a name column in one of the table of MS SQL server where I want the first entry is A-1 which comes after user submits a record from the user interface. User has an option to select A, or B or C . If user selects A , then there is a name text fied in the user interface and I want to populate it as A-1 and then we will have A-1 in the database. NExt time if they seect A again, I want to prefill the name text input field with A-2` instead of having them type this name.

Same scenario, I need to follow for B and C as well so that I can prefil the input text field with B-1 or C-1 depending upon if they select B or C.

Is there a way I can add a field in the database table like lastUsed and get the next possible value based on user’s selection?