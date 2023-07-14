How to handle last generated value issue!

What’s the best way to keep track of last generated column value in the following scenario:

I have a name column in the BoxLocation table of MS SQL server(DDL shown below)
On the user interface, user has an option to select A or B or C from the dropdown list and based on this selection, I want to populate an HTML input text field as follows:

Scenario 1:

For the very first time, where there is nothing in the database table and user selects A from the dropdown, I want to populate A-1 in the name input HTML text field using javascript.

Scenario 2:

After first record has been inserted, the name fied in the table will containe A-1. So I if user selects A from the dropdown again, I want to populate A-2 this time in the input HTML
field.

Similary, user can do after selecting B or C from the list so I will have to display B-1(if it’s first time) or B-2 (for second time) of if C is selected,
then C-1(if it’s first time) or C-2 (for second time)

Should I consider adding a field in the database table like lastUsed and get the next possible value based on the user’s selection? or what’s the best approach to achieve the same?

Here’s the DDL:

USE [boxdatabase]
GO
/****** Object:  Table [dbo].[BoxLocation]    Script Date: 7/13/2023 10:47:19 AM ******/
SET ANSI_NULLS ON
GO
    
SET QUOTED_IDENTIFIER ON
GO
    
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[BoxLocation](
    [id] [int] IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL,
    [name] [varchar](50) NOT NULL,
    [description] [varchar](250) NOT NULL,
    [comment] [varchar](250) NULL,
    [locationId] [int] NULL,
    [capacity] [int] NULL,
    [isFull] [bit] NULL,
    [entryDate] [datetime] NULL,
    [endDate] [datetime] NULL,
CONSTRAINT [PK_BoxLocation] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED 
(
    [id] ASC
)WITH (PAD_INDEX = OFF, STATISTICS_NORECOMPUTE = OFF, IGNORE_DUP_KEY = OFF, ALLOW_ROW_LOCKS = ON, ALLOW_PAGE_LOCKS = ON) ON [PRIMARY]
) ON [PRIMARY]
GO

ALTER TABLE [dbo].[BoxLocation] ADD  CONSTRAINT [DF_BoxLocation_entryDate]  DEFAULT (getdate()) FOR [entryDate]
GO