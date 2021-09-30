[GAME] I'm so old

So did my friend for his final year Uni project. And he managed to drop the whole pile one day when someone dumped into him as he opened the door - luckily the hundred or so cards slid along the floor and by a miracle all stayed in order, so he could quickly get them in the correct order.
I’m so old that I know what windows 7 looked like back then.
(I’m using windows 10)
I’m so old I rememeber when the TV had to “warm up” - you couldn’t watch anything until the valves had literally become warm enough to work.
Now, with smart TVs, it’s the same except it’s called “booting up”!
…and thought that Technology was wonderful because it was made possible
My phone is still like this. Is there a better way now?
I’m so old, I remember when new software came by post on floppy discs.
I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.
hahah its same now as well if you use window xp
I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box
I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.
I’m so old, I remember watching the first moon landing…
I’m so old, I had to do my own homework - there was no Google, no forums…
I’m so old I remember A: drives and B: drives.
I’m so old, I remember Button A and Button B on public telephones.
I’m so old, I remember walking around with a cassette player
Wow, that’s impressive. This is the first time I see this