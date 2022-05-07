Functions Stop Working After Refactoring Code

Using my original code I was able to drag two small DIVs (test1 and test2) by placing the mouse cursor over the DIVs, holding down the mouse, and moving the mouse as can be seen in the Original_Code.

I refactored this code to make it more readable by taking the mousemove and mouseup functions out of the callback function of the mousedown eventlistener and placed them elsewhere as can be seen in the Refactored_Code. Eventually I will put them in an external file. The problem now is that after dragging and the mouseup event was triggered, the mousemove eventlistener doesn’t seem to get removed by the mouseup function and stop the DIVs from moving