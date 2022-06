Suppose I want to pass the event object along with other parameters to the callback function in the addEventLististener as shown below, how can I do it? Needless to say the code below doesn’t work, it will complain that “e is not defined”.

div.addEventListener("mousedown", function(){ let val1 = "test1"; let val2 = "test2"; window.addEventListener("mousemove", mousemove(e, val1, val2)); }) function mousemove(e, value1, value2){ return e.clientX; }