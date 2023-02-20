Why doesn't this dnd work?

You may remember my similar code , I am still hung up on code .
With code below; Eventually I will be Creating many elems ,
so I want to keep Function whoClickedMe(e) as is .
Function dragElement(elmnt) works fine when an elem is clicked , but it does not continue on to actually DnD .
Pls , how can this be corrected ?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252">
<style>
#elemContainer {
position: absolute; width: 1420px; height: 750px; display:inline-block;
}
#elem1 {
border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; float:left; left: 30%; top:0; background-color: #FF0004;
}
#elem2 {
border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; float:left; left: 31%; top: 0; background-color: #FE8E05;
}
img {
margin: 5px;
padding: 5px 8px;
outline: none;
border: none;
color: white;
font-size: 1em;
}
div:hover {
// background-color: #ffa000;
cursor: pointer;
}
#result {
border:1px solid;
display:inline-block;
margin:5px;
/* padding:5px; */
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="elemContainer" style="">
<div class="item" id="elem1" draggable="true" style=""> 1</div>
<div class="item" id="elem2" draggable="true" style=""> 2</div>
</div> <!-- id="elemContainer" -->
<div id="result">result = </div>
<script>
var e ;
var elmnt ;
var eventHold ;
var holdTargetId ;
var holdTarget ;
var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer");
theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false);
function whoClickedMe(e) {
if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
holdTarget = e.target.id;
holdTargetId = e.target.id;
console.log("div clicked on = " + holdTarget);
dragElement(holdTargetId) ;
}
e.stopPropagation();
}
</script>
<script>
function dragElement(elmnt) {
console.log("function dragElement() = " + elmnt) ;
var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0;
elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown;
function dragMouseDown(e) {
e = e || window.event;
console.log("function dragMouseDown = " + e.target.id) ;
e.preventDefault();
// get the mouse cursor position at startup:
pos3 = e.clientX;
pos4 = e.clientY;
document.onmouseup = closeDragElement;
// call a function whenever the cursor moves:
document.onmousemove = elementDrag;
}
function elementDrag(e) {
e = e || window.event;
e.preventDefault();
console.log("function elementDrag(e)") ;
// calculate the new cursor position:
pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX;
pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY;
pos3 = e.clientX;
pos4 = e.clientY;
// set the element's new position:
elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px";
elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px";
}
function closeDragElement() {
/* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/
console.log("function closeDragElement()")
document.onmouseup = null;
document.onmousemove = null;
}
}
</script>
</body></html>
Thanks for your Help…