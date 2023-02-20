Why doesn't this dnd work?

You may remember my similar code , I am still hung up on code .

With code below; Eventually I will be Creating many elems ,

so I want to keep Function whoClickedMe(e) as is .

Function dragElement(elmnt) works fine when an elem is clicked , but it does not continue on to actually DnD .

Pls , how can this be corrected ?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252"> <style> #elemContainer { position: absolute; width: 1420px; height: 750px; display:inline-block; } #elem1 { border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; float:left; left: 30%; top:0; background-color: #FF0004; } #elem2 { border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; float:left; left: 31%; top: 0; background-color: #FE8E05; } img { margin: 5px; padding: 5px 8px; outline: none; border: none; color: white; font-size: 1em; } div:hover { // background-color: #ffa000; cursor: pointer; } #result { border:1px solid; display:inline-block; margin:5px; /* padding:5px; */ } </style> </head> <body> <div id="elemContainer" style=""> <div class="item" id="elem1" draggable="true" style=""> 1</div> <div class="item" id="elem2" draggable="true" style=""> 2</div> </div> <!-- id="elemContainer" --> <div id="result">result = </div> <script> var e ; var elmnt ; var eventHold ; var holdTargetId ; var holdTarget ; var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer"); theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false); function whoClickedMe(e) { if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) { holdTarget = e.target.id; holdTargetId = e.target.id; console.log("div clicked on = " + holdTarget); dragElement(holdTargetId) ; } e.stopPropagation(); } </script> <script> function dragElement(elmnt) { console.log("function dragElement() = " + elmnt) ; var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0; elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown; function dragMouseDown(e) { e = e || window.event; console.log("function dragMouseDown = " + e.target.id) ; e.preventDefault(); // get the mouse cursor position at startup: pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; document.onmouseup = closeDragElement; // call a function whenever the cursor moves: document.onmousemove = elementDrag; } function elementDrag(e) { e = e || window.event; e.preventDefault(); console.log("function elementDrag(e)") ; // calculate the new cursor position: pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX; pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY; pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; // set the element's new position: elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px"; elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px"; } function closeDragElement() { /* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/ console.log("function closeDragElement()") document.onmouseup = null; document.onmousemove = null; } } </script> </body></html>

Thanks for your Help…