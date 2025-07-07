Freelance Videographer here! Stuck in building my website. Please advice

Hey folks,

My goal as a freelance videographer is to represent myself and invite future customers to watch my demo reel and get in touch with me.

I build the whole website from scratch by myself. This took my a lot of effort, time and energy. The CMS is Wordpress/ Elementor.

Link: https://mediacolonia.rf.gd

(the TLD is because of the free hoster I’m using. I will migrate the whole project as fast as possible. Beware: The content is in german language)

I think the direction is not that bad. Still a lot to improve/bad logo, missing pictures ect..

But all in all to my the design feels poor, without a structure or guidance. I would love to point me out a direction, some useful inspiration how to finalize it. How to improve the overall experience.

I welcome constructive critisicm, as I am not a professional designer , but love to dig in to these kinds of projects by myself. Please dont be to harsh with me, this is my very first attempt of building a whole website by myself.

Thanks for your attention and your energy <3