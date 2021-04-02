Font awesome Unicode icon is not shown in dropdown list

HTML & CSS
#1

I have a dropdown to choose Male or Female. I want to show male or female icon beside the each option. I would like to use font awesome 5. To show icon I have used the Unicode of male and female icon from font awesome site. But the Unicode is not showing.

HTML Code:

<select class="form-control" id="gender" name="gender">
     <option value="" selected>Select Gender</option>
     <option value="">Male &#xf183;</option>
     <option value="">Female &#xf182;</option>
</select>

CSS Code:

select {
    font-family: 'Font Awesome\ 5 Brands' , 'arial'
  }

I have already added the font awesome CSS CDN

It works for GitHub icon but does not works for Male or Female icon.