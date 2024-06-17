Float moves image down when text is a link

Whenever I float an image to the side of text and try to make any part of it a link it pushes the image downward, it happens when the whole block (text and image) is a link and even when only the text just above is also, can anyone please help me resolve this?
Css:
#preview {
float: right; }
.articlespace {
padding-left:25%;
padding-top:5%;
float: left;
}
.preview {
max-width: 20%;
max-height: 20%;}
HTML:
<main class="main content" id="about">
<h1 tabindex="-1" id="main">Title</h1>
<article>
<h2><a href="file.html">text</a></h2>
<section>
<p class="articlespace">text.</p>
<img src="picture.jpg" class="preview" id="preview" alt=""/>
</section>
</article>
</main>