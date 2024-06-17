Float moves image down when text is a link

Whenever I float an image to the side of text and try to make any part of it a link it pushes the image downward, it happens when the whole block (text and image) is a link and even when only the text just above is also, can anyone please help me resolve this?

Css:

#preview { float: right; } .articlespace { padding-left:25%; padding-top:5%; float: left; } .preview { max-width: 20%; max-height: 20%;}

HTML: