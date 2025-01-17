Fixing Mobile Usability Errors in Google Search Console

Hi everyone,
I’ve been working on resolving a Mobile Usability issue reported in Google Search Console. The specific error says: “Clickable elements too close together”, but after adjusting the spacing in my CSS, the issue persists.
Here’s a snippet of the current code for the navigation section
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Bus Simulator Ultimate – Play Now!</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="https://busimulatorultimate.com">About</a></li>
<li><a href="https://busimulatorultimate.com/">Play Game</a></li>
<li><a href="https://busimulatorultimate.com/">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</body>
</html>
ul {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
list-style-type: none;
}
li a {
padding: 15px 25px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 1rem;
display: block;
}