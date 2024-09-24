Firefox browser does not display pdf with version 1.7

Please, I would like to know how to solve this problem.

The external user uploaded a PDF file of version 1.7 to the system, but our system does not display this PDF in Firefox, it just displays a blank page. In Chrome and Edge the file appears correctly.

Does anyone know what it could be? And how can I solve this problem, so that this incompatibility is resolved in Firefox?

Do I need to change or add anything related to JavaScript in the .tpl?

Thank you

I identified the PDF versions, but I don’t know how to act to resolve this impasse.

Some websites might not be sending the correct Content-Type header, which needs to be application/pdf to trigger the PDF Viewer

Post the network response from the browser

Look what I identified in this problematic document, the external user sent the PDF in an unsupported version, version 1.3

