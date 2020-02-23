Firefox addon (own) is corrupted

Hey everyone,

After some help I started writing an addon for Firefox. Untill this point the script is working fine.

.
In the test fase it is working. But when I try to install it I get this:

It is saying that the package is damaged.
When I look in my manifest you can see this:

{
    "manifest_version": 2,
    "name": "Tinderbot",
    "version": "1.0",
    "permissions": [
        "https://tinder.com/app/recs",
        "webRequest",
        "tabs"
      ],
  
    "description": "Tinder script by Daan.",
  
    "icons": {
      "48": "icons/love-icon.png"
    },
  
    "content_scripts": [
      {
        "matches": ["*://*.tinder.com/app/link"],
        "js": ["daans-tinder-script.js"]
      }
    ]
  
  }

(Wrote a tinder bot ^^, yes).

I zipped everything so it looks like this:

I also did about:config -> xpinstall.signatures.required -> to false.
Sourcecode is pretty easy to write after (Writing Firefox plugin that clicks a button every x time). But why can’t I install the package? I know it is not signed

If you just want to automatically click on every tinder image (shudder) then I’m sure that there are easier ways than writing a plugin.

Hey,

You renamed your extension to have an .xpi file name, right?

Well I probably forgot that part. I will update later :). @Paul_Wilkins I know, but Fun.

Don’t seem to fix the problem :confused: is there something else I can do to debug it?

Zip up your code and upload it here if you like.

I have send you a PM with the file in it :slight_smile:

I think it is something to do with the way you are packaging your code.

I took what you sent me via PM and replaced:

"matches": ["*://*.tinder.com/app/recs"],

with:

"matches": ["*://*.mozilla.org/*"],

so that I could test it without going near Tinder.

I confirmed the extension worked, then zipped up the files using the command line:

zip -r extension.xpi *

And could install the extension as expected.

Would you like me to upload the resultant XPI file to this thread?

Yes that is fine