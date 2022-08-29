Fine tuning a modal image

HTML & CSS
#1

I have found this code, working and quite fitting with my aims. But I would fix the movement toward the bottom: it is not necessary, nor nice to go “to the hell” :slight_smile: (I mean below the screen). It could be enough a narrower movement.
This the code:

<html>
<head>
<style>
.modal {
 z-index:1;
 display:none;
 padding-top:10px;
 position:fixed;
 left:0;
 top:0;
 width:100%;
 height:100%;
 overflow:auto;
 background-color:rgb(0,0,0);
 background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.2)
}

.modal-content{
 margin: auto;
 display: block;
 position: absolute;
 top: 50%;
 left: 50%;
 transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
}

.modal-hover-opacity {
 opacity:1;
 filter:alpha(opacity=100);
 -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden
}

.modal-hover-opacity:hover {
 opacity:0.60;
 filter:alpha(opacity=60);
 -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden
}

.close {
 text-decoration:none;
 float:right;
 font-size:24px;
 font-weight:bold;
 color:white;
}
.container1 {
 width:200px;
 display:inline-block;
}
.modal-content, #caption {
 -webkit-animation-name: zoom;
 -webkit-animation-duration: 0.6s;
 animation-name: zoom;
 animation-duration: 0.6s;
}

@-webkit-keyframes zoom {
 from {-webkit-transform:scale(0.5)} 
 to {-webkit-transform:scale(1)}
}

@keyframes zoom {
 from {transform:scale(0.5)} 
 to {transform:scale(1)}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="container1">
    <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTczNTI2ODUwOF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMTU0NTIzMw@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer"
	onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity">
  </div>
  <div class="container1">
    <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTUyNzk3MjA1OF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMTE1Njg2MQ@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" 
    onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity">
  </div>
  <div class="container1">
    <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTM0MDgwNjMyMl5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNTg3NzAzMw@@._V1_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" 
    onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity">
  </div>
  <div class="container1">
    <img src="http://www.filmosphere.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/Iron-Man-3-affiche1-300x400.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity">
  </div>


<div id="modal01" class="modal" onclick="this.style.display='none'">
  <span class="close">&times;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;</span>
  <div class="modal-content">
    <img id="img01" style="max-width:100%">
  </div>
</div>

<script>
function onClick(element) {
  document.getElementById("img01").src = element.src;
  document.getElementById("modal01").style.display = "block";
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
#2

I noticed that I have to work with

.modal-content{  
 (...)
 top: 1%;
 left: 50%;
 transform: translate(1%, -1%);
}

The best would be a) a centered expanded image, and b) not going out of the screen.
Can you help me?