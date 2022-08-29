Fine tuning a modal image

I have found this code, working and quite fitting with my aims. But I would fix the movement toward the bottom: it is not necessary, nor nice to go “to the hell” (I mean below the screen). It could be enough a narrower movement.

This the code:

<html> <head> <style> .modal { z-index:1; display:none; padding-top:10px; position:fixed; left:0; top:0; width:100%; height:100%; overflow:auto; background-color:rgb(0,0,0); background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.2) } .modal-content{ margin: auto; display: block; position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); } .modal-hover-opacity { opacity:1; filter:alpha(opacity=100); -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden } .modal-hover-opacity:hover { opacity:0.60; filter:alpha(opacity=60); -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden } .close { text-decoration:none; float:right; font-size:24px; font-weight:bold; color:white; } .container1 { width:200px; display:inline-block; } .modal-content, #caption { -webkit-animation-name: zoom; -webkit-animation-duration: 0.6s; animation-name: zoom; animation-duration: 0.6s; } @-webkit-keyframes zoom { from {-webkit-transform:scale(0.5)} to {-webkit-transform:scale(1)} } @keyframes zoom { from {transform:scale(0.5)} to {transform:scale(1)} } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container1"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTczNTI2ODUwOF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMTU0NTIzMw@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity"> </div> <div class="container1"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTUyNzk3MjA1OF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMTE1Njg2MQ@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity"> </div> <div class="container1"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTM0MDgwNjMyMl5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNTg3NzAzMw@@._V1_.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity"> </div> <div class="container1"> <img src="http://www.filmosphere.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/Iron-Man-3-affiche1-300x400.jpg" style="max-width:100%;cursor:pointer" onclick="onClick(this)" class="modal-hover-opacity"> </div> <div id="modal01" class="modal" onclick="this.style.display='none'"> <span class="close">× </span> <div class="modal-content"> <img id="img01" style="max-width:100%"> </div> </div> <script> function onClick(element) { document.getElementById("img01").src = element.src; document.getElementById("modal01").style.display = "block"; } </script> </body> </html>