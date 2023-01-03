Pure CSS To Break Child Out of Flex/Grid Without Changing Position style?

I want content in a grid child to glide from the page to a modal on click.
The example below almost does what i have in mind, but not getting the sliding transition i want. I believe it’s because the position property is changing from static to fixed, so left and top can’t animate. If there was a way to keep the same position property in both states then we could animate left & top transition.
Some other ideas:
-
grid-column: 1 / -1- Supposed to break out of grid and spread from first to last col. Not working for me. https://www.joshwcomeau.com/css/full-bleed/
-
width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box- I don’t know how this is supposed to work, but not breaking out of the grid. https://stackoverflow.com/a/5219611/209942
- Change the parent of the content. Might require JS, or maybe
:beforeand
afterpseudoclasses to wrap it in a different parent?