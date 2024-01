I am trying to replicate this using a video as a pop up instead of an image,

This is similar also: https://joebiden.com/

That one uses modal.

Is there a difference between how each is done?

Which would be the best way to do it?

Where clicking off the image closes the pop up, or, clicking the x.

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

This is as far as I got: https://jsfiddle.net/5y79rop8/