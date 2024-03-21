Finding a direction/layout for my website

Are there any good guides or inspirational sites regarding how a website can be set up for user-friendly access, being neat and tidy etc?

I’m going for a Bootstrap-based page and have gotten some awesome help here for working out some HTML/CSS/JS technicalities, so I’m about ready for the next step: actually putting the pieces together.

I already have the content (text, images etc.) done as I’m taking that from my old (90s) oudated site along with some updates etc. but I’m confused about what kind of components to use and where (card, carousel, jumbotron, text together with images, quotes etc.). Some of it has to do with ignorance regarding design, some of ignorance regarding Bootstrap.

I’ve also looked into Bootstrap templates (free and paid) but not yet found anything quite right. I’ll probably have to modify thing anyway, for my particular use.

The website will be for users of some (outdated/unsupported) software, by another user (me). I also have a mailing list for the same software, so this website will be a “landing place” for things discussed in that community. And a search function/archive for previous mailing list messages.

The website will contain things like

a Frequently asked questions (FAQ) section

file downloads

instructional videos

links to other relevant sites

mailing list subscribe form

mailing list search function (hopefully allowing search for that as well as the entire website combined)

Any ideas and suggestions?

As for Bootstrap: there are lots of sites explaining how to (technically) create the different components, but little practical information on what should go where, how to best present the contents etc.

If someone know of any such guides (preferrably with Bootstrap in mind), please do share!