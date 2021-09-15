Choosing layout/design for my content (informative website)

I’m in the process of designing a “software support” type website where the main purpose will be its FAQ section with lots of tips, step-by-step guides, screenshots, explanations and so on. This is just a personal/unpaid project, but I aim for a professional looking, user-friendly website nevertheless

I’m going for a Bootstrap 4 site and I’ve sketched out the general layout. The text/image contents are more or less written (plain text), but where to go from here?

How big should the section header titles be, font types/sizes to use, text-spacing, how should images, illustrations, tables etc. be placed alongside the text and so on?

And what kind of layout options can I take advantage of in Bootstrap to accomplish this?

I’ve looked at other sites for inspiration, but there’s so much and I think I basically just need some starter advice. Perhaps a guide that explains what type of presentation/layout is well suited for site such as mine, and with example on how the content can best be organized within a responsive Bootstrap site.