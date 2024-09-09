Feedback wanted on my personal blog

Hello,

I’m setting up a color scheme for my personal blog, which will cover general life topics and also include some tech content. I’m using magenta and its shades for the design because I really like this color. However, I’m curious if, in your opinion, these colors might come across as too feminine, especially with the specific shades I’ve chosen.

The colors are as follows:

Background: Light blush (#fff7f7)

Heading: Magenta (#a01f64)

Teal: (#1F93A1)

You might also notice a crown icon in the header. This is because my family name is King, and since this is a personal blog, I wanted to include something that connects to that theme.

I’d appreciate your feedback on whether these colors work well together or if they might give an unintended impression.

Thanks for your help!