Facebook and Instagram don't like my URL since 1 week

We run a platform for arranging holiday homes and are in a few Facebook groups where we post our offers for interested parties. For about a week now I have not been allowed to post any links because that is against the community guidelines.

I can no longer post anything on Instagram (not even paid advertising) because our domain violates the community guidelines.

We have run our site through all the site checks - nothing on a blacklist, no malicious code or malware.

I don’t think I need to mention Meta’s support. Totally useless.

Does anyone else know this problem and maybe have a solution?

I tried url shortener (on desktop and mobile) Contact Meta support