Exploring this idea: Having Facebook discussion automatically posted to forums and vice versa?

Hi there,

I am thinking out loud and wondering if there is a way to have Facebook posts in a group or page automatically added to a forum and vice versa? I currently have a local community website and have a forum that doesn’t really have much activity as most of it’s users are on Facebook and use pages there for discussion.

What I am doing is reducing the usage of the forum part of my website and focusing on other areas, but would still like to have the discussion aspect on the site.

I am wondering if there is a way to have some type of system that creates a “category” on Facebook, maybe using the “Discussions” area of a FB page/group and then having those posts automatically added to a website in the form of a forum. And then when a reply is made at wither end, it is updated on both the website and FB.

I would like to know people’s thoughts on this and whether something like this would be possible?

Thanks!