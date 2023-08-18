Facebook: Which is better for a community to post questions and recommendations, news, comments etc - a page or a group?

toolman: toolman: probably prefer to use Facebook than a forum

It depends on the purpose. Facebook is today IMHO targeting cat lovers and grandma and grandpa.

If the purpose is to be a source of knowledge Facebook is a disaster. Hard to find old threads and harder to follow a thread. And almost impossible to search for old information.

If the purpose is to advertise. Yes. Facebook is a valid tool for this IMO.

As @Gandalf pointed out when it comes to interact with the user and slowly become a knowledge source, Flarum or Discord may be a far better choice.

Been there done that.