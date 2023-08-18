Facebook: Which is better for a community to post questions and recommendations, news, comments etc - a page or a group?

Hi there,
I am creating a Facebook account for a local website and wondered which is better - a page or a group. Users will most likely post questions, recommendations, news and comments about the local town. I have created a page which I guess is fine, but is group better?
Any suggestions would be great, thanks!
I realise this isn’t an answer to your question, but I don’t think Facebook is a good medium for this sort of use. There is no search mechanism and finding posts is a nightmare.
A forum would be far better.
That’s probably true, but I feel the website would need a social presence as well. Most of the users would probably prefer to use Facebook than a forum as they would trust Facebook more than a forum I would imagine.
It depends on the purpose. Facebook is today IMHO targeting cat lovers and grandma and grandpa.
If the purpose is to be a source of knowledge Facebook is a disaster. Hard to find old threads and harder to follow a thread. And almost impossible to search for old information.
If the purpose is to advertise. Yes. Facebook is a valid tool for this IMO.
As @Gandalf pointed out when it comes to interact with the user and slowly become a knowledge source, Flarum or Discord may be a far better choice.
Been there done that.
