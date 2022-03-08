"docker compose up" not finishing

Hello,

Ref.: https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/php-mysql-novice-to-ninja-7th-edition/read/1/kye1h2p4/

I have installed the M1 chip version of Docker, rebooted the computer, did

git clone https://github.com/v-je/docker.git

and see that the config files got downloaded, then

docker compose up and the installation seems to be stuck here:

docker-mysql-1 | Version: '10.7.3-MariaDB-1:10.7.3+maria~focal' socket: '/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' port: 3306 mariadb.org binary distribution

Screenshot: https://d.pr/i/qgJRrS

Any idea?