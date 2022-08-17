Emails from site breach are now on HaveIBeenPwned

HaveIBeenPwned just added the sitepoint breach from 2020 to their database. You can now check if your email was invloved:
Aye, it’s also been added to Firefox Monitor today.
Just to be clear, this is not a new breach, and SitePoint did e-mail members at the time. I don’t know why it’s taken so long for the monitors to report it.
Seems i have been pwned a few times including Avast in 2014 - you had one job!
I like how i’ve been pwned by 2 breaches i’ve never even been a part of
The other 2, I know about. Not much I can do about them other than change my passwords (which i’ve done, many times over the years).
The simple truth is, if you have an email address, and you have put a password anywhere on the web, at some point, you will be pwned. It’s inevitable. You just have to keep on top of your password cycling, and keep credit card information to a minimum.