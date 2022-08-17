Emails from site breach are now on HaveIBeenPwned

I like how i’ve been pwned by 2 breaches i’ve never even been a part of

The other 2, I know about. Not much I can do about them other than change my passwords (which i’ve done, many times over the years).

The simple truth is, if you have an email address, and you have put a password anywhere on the web, at some point, you will be pwned. It’s inevitable. You just have to keep on top of your password cycling, and keep credit card information to a minimum.