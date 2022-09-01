Does editing a Facebook post cause it to be treated as a new post?

Greetings - I am running a giveaway contest on my website and using Facebook to promote it. On the 1st day of the contest, i published a post driving users to a landing page on my website.

The contest ends on Saturday, so on Friday, I’d like to edit my post, adding some text saying that now is your last chance to enter. Then do the same again on Saturday saying that the winers have been chosen and will be contacted by email.

My question is: each time i publish an edit to the original post, does Facebook treat it like a new post? By that I mean, will users who interacted with it receive notification that it has been updated? And/or will it appear, once again, in the timelines of the users who saw the original post? What about likers/followers of my page - will they be notified and/or see it the updated post in their timelines?

If it won’t be treated as a new post, are there any “hacks” or workarounds that will essentially “bump” my post and get it to appear in people’s timelines again o. do I need to create a whole new post?