Display is Messed Up on 2 Column Flex Table

This was a project of mine many months ago. I did some editing because I wanted to add a design spacer toward the bottom and somehow I threw the display of the table. The little design should be centered. Thanks for your help.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <HTML LANG="EN"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Chicle&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Diplomata&display=swap" rel=" stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ewert&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Goudy+Bookletter+1911&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Londrina+Outline&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Londrina+Solid:wght@100;300;400;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=New+Rocker&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Playfair+Display:ital,wght@0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ribeye+Marrow&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Sancreek&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Uncial+Antiqua&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Vast+Shadow&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>2 FLEX COLUMNS w/nth Child STRIPING ☏ by semicodin with thanks to Paul O’Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title> <style> /* lets use border box model so padding and borders are included inwidth*/ html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } body { color: black; margin: .75rem 3% 2rem 3%; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1; font-weight: 700; font-family: "Roboto Slab", sans-serif; } .lead { color: blue; padding: 2.25rem 0 1rem 0; margin-bottom: 3rem; border-bottom: .5rem dotted black; background-color: white; text-align: center; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.5rem; line-height: 1; } .fancyamp { font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911', serif; } .design { display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding: 4rem 0 4rem 0; width: 750px; height: 250px; } .crate { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; margin: 0 auto; } .crate:first-of-type { /* REMOVED border-top: 8px groove cyan; */ } .crate:last-of-type { border-bottom: 8px groove cyan; } .colb .item:nth-child(odd) { background-color: white; } .colb .item:nth-child(even) { background-color: #ffffcc; } .crate:nth-child(even) .colb .item:nth-child(odd) { background-color: #ffffcc; } .crate:nth-child(even) .colb .item:nth-child(even) { background-color: #fff; } /* colors */ .cola .item { background: #eafeff; } .header { margin: 0; display: flex; flex: 1 0 100%; min-width: 0; line-height: 1; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1rem; font-family: 'roboto slab'; border: 8px groove cyan; /* REMOVED since I placed groove on the ENTIRE header border-top: 8px groove cyan; */ } .crate.header+.crate .item:first-child { border-top: 2px solid #000; } .colaheader, .colbheader { display: flex; flex-direction: column; margin: 0; min-width: 0; font-size: 1rem; text-align: center; text-shadow: 2px 2px #000; padding: .5rem; /* tweaked */ background: #fff; /* was black */ } /* new */ .colaheader div, .colbheader div { background: #000; padding: .5rem; height: 100%; } .colaheader { min-height: 130px; flex: 1 0 54.4%; position: relative; justify-content: flex-end; } .colaheader div { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: flex-end; } .colbheader { flex: 1 0 45%; } .colaheader+.colbheader { /* how clever Dave! */ border-left: 8px groove cyan; } .colbheader { flex: 1 0 45%; } .crate.header:has(.colaheader + .colbheader)+.crate .item:first-child { border-top: 0px; } .cola { flex: 1 0 55%; max-width: 55%; word-wrap: break-word; border-left: 8px groove cyan; border-right: 1px solid #000; } .colb { flex: 1 0 45%; max-width: 45%; word-wrap: break-word; border-right: 8px groove cyan; border-left: 1px solid #000; } .cola, .colb { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } .item { line-height: 1; font-weight: 400; font-size: 1.5rem; padding: .31rem; border-bottom: 2px solid black; flex: 1 0 0; background: #ffffcc; } .crate:last-of-type .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } /* ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ */ /* just style the differences using an extra class*/ .cal { font-family: 'calistoga' } .chi { font-family: 'chicle' } .cou7 { font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-weight: 700; } .cre { font-family: 'crete round' } .ewe { font-family: 'ewert', display; font-weight: 400; } .firab { font-family: 'fira sans condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 800; } .firx4 { font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 400; } .firx5 { font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 500; } .firx6 { font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif; line-height: 1; font-weight: 600; } .firx7 { font-family: 'fira sans extra condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 700; } .goudy { font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911'; font-weight: bold; line-height: 1.2; } .lono { font-family: 'londrina outline'; line-height: 1.2; } .lons { font-family: 'londrina solid'; line-height: 1.2; } .hen { font-family: 'henny penny'; line-height: 1.5; } .henpen { color: black; margin: 1rem 0 0 0; font-family: 'henny penny'; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 1.5; } .met { font-family: 'metal mania' } .new { font-family: 'new rocker' } .pla { font-family: 'playfair display'; line-height: 1.2; } .rib { font-family: 'ribeye marrow'; line-height: 1.2; } .rob { color: black; font-family: 'roboto slab'; } .rob7 { font-family: 'roboto slab'; font-weight: 700; } .san { font-family: 'sancreek' } .sol { font-family: 'solway'; padding: .31rem; } .spe { font-family: 'special elite'; padding: .44rem; } .unc { font-family: 'uncial antiqua' } .vas { font-family: 'vast shadow' } .dip { line-height: 1.75; font-weight: 500; font-size: .75rem; font-family: 'diplomata'; } .blu { color: blue } .crim { color: crimson } .crimb { color: crimson; font-weight: bold; } .crimu { color: crimson; text-decoration: underline; } .ctext { color: cyan } .dblu { color: dodgerblue } .undr { text-decoration: underline } .hilite1 { color: #ffffdd } /* used w/ */ .hilite2 { color: #ffffcc } /* use for text striping */ .ytext { color: #ffffcc } /* use for text on black bkg. */ /* #ffff80 is the boldest yellow (of my set). */ .boldly { font-weight: bold } .plainly { font-weight: normal } /* ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ */ .hfontk, .hfontc, .hfonty, .hfontw { text-align: center; line-height: 1; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.5rem; font-family: 'roboto slab'; } .hfontk { color: black } .hfontc { color: cyan } .hfonty { color: #ffff80 } .hfontw { color: white } .subheader { color: cyan; text-align: center; background: white; /* was black */ border-left: 8px groove cyan; border-right: 8px groove cyan; line-height: 1; font-weight: 400; font-size: 1.5rem; font-family: 'vast shadow'; padding: .5rem; /* added */ } /* new */ .subheader * { background-color: black; padding: .5rem; } .subheader+.crate .item:first-child { border-top: 2px solid #000; } .clamcr { color: crimson; font-style: italic; font-family: roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 1.5rem; font-weight: 900; } .here { text-align: center; color: black; margin: 1rem 0 0 0; font-size: 2.25rem; line-height: 1.02; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'roboto slab', serif; } .thanks { text-align: center; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1.02; font-weight: bold; color: black; } .ques { margin: 1.75rem 4rem 2.25rem 4rem; text-align: center; color: black; font-size: 1.25rem; line-height: 1.02; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'roboto slab', serif; } a:active {color: teal} a:hover {color: crimson} a:link {color: crimson} a:visited {color: teal} #counter { margin-top: 2.5rem; text-align: center; /* position: absolute; if vertically centering a graphic above */ bottom: 0; max-width: 100%; } /*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/ </style> </head> <body> <div class="lead"> 2 Column Flex Table with<br> nth Child <span class="fancyamp">&</span> “Inset” Framing<br> in Column Header <div class="henpen"> by semicodin</div> </div> <div class="crate-wrapper"> <div class="crate header"> <div class="colaheader hfontc"> <div> INQUIT,<br> NON SATISFACIT? </div> </div> <div class="colbheader hfontw"> <div>EPICURI DIEM NATALEM, QUAM <br>ILLIUS<br> <span class="hfontc">CAVERE UT</span> <span class="hfonty">AGERETUR</span> </div> </div> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item rob7" style="border-top: 0"> This is a sample of the (bolded) Google Font “Roboto Slab,” & a well-crafted serif — from Google — that plays nice with other fonts </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item cal" style="border-top: 0"> This is a sample of “Calistoga,” & a nice thick serif with fat dots on its lowercase i letter and handsome numericals: 1234567890 </div> <div class="item chi"> This is a sample of “Chicle,” & a GROOVY font popularized in posters of Peter Max and others in the 1960’s “flower power,” LSD, long hair, Go Go Boots, bell bottoms, and all things psychedelic baby. You dig? Or as Jimi would ask: Are you experienced? </div> <div class="item cre"> This is a sample of the Google Font <b>“Crete Round” &</b> — <i>shown here italicized.</i> </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item dip"> This is a sample of the Google Font “DIPLOMATA” – & a formal display font used to emphasize authority and stability; found in banks & financial institutions and on specie. <span class="crim">Needs generous letting (line height). 1234567890 </span></div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item sol"> This is a sample of <b>“Solway,”</b> & a gentle serif with rounded tips and <span class="crim"><b>really lovely numericals: 1234567890</b></span> </div> <div class="item firx6"> This is a sample of the (600 weight) Google Font “Fira Sans Extra Condensed.” <span class="firx4"> & And here it is in what I consider a reasonably <i>normal</i> weight (400). The Fira font family <i>pulls heavy</i> so you’ll need to get into really small numbers to render her normal. The 500 weight was too close to 600 to differentiate.</span> </div> <div class="item hen"> This is a sample of the Google Font “Henny Penny” – & <b>a playful display font</b> by font developer “brownfox” </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="subheader"> <div>& VAST SHADOW!</div> </div> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item met"> This is a sample of the Google Font “Metal Mania” – & a Gothic font rendered in small caps, particularly suited to <b>SHAKESPEARE EXCERPTS</b> I have found. </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item new"> This is a sample of the Google Font “New Rocker,” & a Gothic/Black font with an impish sense of humor and a surprisingly readable clarity; well crafted! 1234567890 </div> <div class="item rib"> This is a sample of the Google Font “Ribeye Marrow,” <b>& a playful display font</b> used heavily in 1930s Greeting Cards.<br> By font developer Astigmatic </div> <div class="item cou7"> This is a sample of the (bolded) Google Font “Courier Prime” – & a Monospace font developed by Mozilla! </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item spe"> <b>This is a sample of “Special Elite.” & This is a distressed manual Typewriter</b>, frequently associated with the brands Underwood® and Royal®, <b>subjected to hourly abuse at the hands of its owner,</b> and powerless to give aid to its ribbon, struggling in a cloud of carcinogenic fumes and overflowing ashtrays </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item unc"> This is a sample of “Uncial Antiqua,” — & very Celtic and very, <b>very</b> old. 1234567890 </div> <div class="item vas"> This is a sample of “Vast Shadow” & with a nice little 3d effect </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="subheader"> <div>OLLY OLLY OXEN FREE</div> </div> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item pla"> <b>This is a sample of “Playfair Display.” This is an elegant serif from Claus Eggers Sørensen with a playful ampersand <span style="font-size: 2rem">&</span>.</b> </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item lono"> <b>This is a sample of “Londrina Outline,” — & the companion outline font to Londrina Solid — a playful font</b> </div> <div class="item lons"> This is a sample of “Londrina Solid,” & with total caveman vibes </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ --> <div class="crate"> <div class="cola"> <div class="item goudy"> “Goudy Bookletter 1911” This is an elegant Goudy from Barry Schwartz with a lovely ampersand <span style="font-size: 2rem">&</span> (shown here enlarged) durable enough when bolded to work with most (bolded) serifs and even takes well to italicizing <span style="font-size: 2rem"><i>&!</i></span> Beware however: Goudy Bookletter 1911 has <span class="crim"><i>small caps numericals.</i></span> </div> <!-- closing style --> </div> <!-- closing cola --> <div class="colb"> <div class="item ewe"> This is a sample of “Ewert,” & a highly singular ALL CAPS, OPEN font associated with (US) “Wild West” posters of the era, Circuses and Saloons </div> <div class="item san"> This is a sample of “Sancreek,” & a highly singular font associated with (US) “Wild West” posters of the era, Circuses and Saloons </div> </div> <!-- closing colb --> </div> <!-- closing crate --> </div><!-- end wrapper for all crates --> <div class="design"> <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczPMwl4nzZke0eDHVgSesa8ts_HI7Rz96lvd9dPRvteLie93GubQrSKo_k4XloUV0-wkO3rXkxHYdKsKyw5gFnwIQe3seUXyP9IipMBNa0nhtlABlA=w250-h85" alt=""> </div> <div class="here"> <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/2_FLEX_COLS_W-nth_Child_01.ZIP" target="_blank">Code here.</a> </div> <div class="thanks"><br> This code courtesy of Paul O’Brien<br> at the Sitepoint Forums </div> <div class="ques"> Got Questions? You can PM me at<br> <a href="https://sitepoint.com/community/c/html-css/25">the Sitepoint Forums</a><span class="clamcr">!</span> </div> </body> </html>