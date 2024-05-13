I couldn’t get this table to center or display any of its style but that’s alright because I’m looking for an alternative — flex? grid? — whichever can produce these four typographer’s asterisks using the least amount of code is what I’m after. I’m going to have to reuse these fairly frequently. They’re centered in a 300px container using 75px each cell. Thank you and here’s the demo:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title>99 YIN YANG w/ Test ᰄ</title>
<style>
body {
width: 950px;
margin: 3.13rem;
text-align: left;
font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 600;
color: black;
}
table .yin {
width: 300px;
margin: 1.88rem 0rem 1.88rem 0_rem;
text-align: center
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.5rem;
line-height: 2.63rem;
}
td .yang {
width: 75px;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 3.5rem;
line-height: 3.5rem;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
In the land of Khi, from village to village,<br>
You could hear cocks crowing, dogs barking.<br>
Fishermen cast their nets,<br>
Ploughmen ploughed the wide fields,<br>
Everything was neatly marked out<br>
By boundary lines. For five hundred square miles<br>
<table class="yin">
<tr>
<td class="yang">✲</td>
<td class="yang">✲</td>
<td class="yang">✲</td>
<td class="yang">✲</td>
</tr>
</table>
There were temples for ancestors, altars<br>
For field-gods and corn-spirits.<br>
Every canton, county, and district<br>
Was run according to the laws and statutes-<br>
Until one morning the Attorney General, Tien Khang Tzu,<br>
Did away with the King and took over the whole state.<br>
Was he content to steal the land? No,<br>
He also took over the laws and statutes at the same time,<br>
And all the lawyers with them, not to mention the police.<br>
They all formed part of the same package.<br>
</body>
</html>