A Leaner Tables Alternative for 4 Glyphs

I couldn’t get this table to center or display any of its style but that’s alright because I’m looking for an alternative — flex? grid? — whichever can produce these four typographer’s asterisks using the least amount of code is what I’m after. I’m going to have to reuse these fairly frequently. They’re centered in a 300px container using 75px each cell. Thank you and here’s the demo:

<!DOCTYPE html> <HTML LANG="en"> <HEAD> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>99 YIN YANG w/ Test ᰄ</title> <style> body { width: 950px; margin: 3.13rem; text-align: left; font-family: 'roboto slab', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 600; color: black; } table .yin { width: 300px; margin: 1.88rem 0rem 1.88rem 0_rem; text-align: center font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2.5rem; line-height: 2.63rem; } td .yang { width: 75px; text-align: center; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 3.5rem; line-height: 3.5rem; } </style> </head> <body> In the land of Khi, from village to village,<br> You could hear cocks crowing, dogs barking.<br> Fishermen cast their nets,<br> Ploughmen ploughed the wide fields,<br> Everything was neatly marked out<br> By boundary lines. For five hundred square miles<br> <table class="yin"> <tr> <td class="yang">✲</td> <td class="yang">✲</td> <td class="yang">✲</td> <td class="yang">✲</td> </tr> </table> There were temples for ancestors, altars<br> For field-gods and corn-spirits.<br> Every canton, county, and district<br> Was run according to the laws and statutes-<br> Until one morning the Attorney General, Tien Khang Tzu,<br> Did away with the King and took over the whole state.<br> Was he content to steal the land? No,<br> He also took over the laws and statutes at the same time,<br> And all the lawyers with them, not to mention the police.<br> They all formed part of the same package.<br> </body> </html>