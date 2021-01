What is the best and easiest way to put my email address on a web page and not get spammed?

I know you can create a fancy web form, but I don’t have time to program one of those.

My plan was just to put this in the page footer…

Have a question? Contact us at: "support @ mydomain.com"

Is that sufficient, and can crawlers figure that is an email address and start spamming me?

Thanks.