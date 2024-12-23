Develop and optimise the appearance of a website

Hello, everyone!

I’m excited to share that I’ve recently created AliveRecipes, my very first website dedicated to sharing delicious recipes. As a beginner in software development, I built this site using a WordPress template, and it has been a fantastic learning experience so far!

Now, I’m reaching out to you, my readers, for your support and advice. Since I’m still learning, I’d love to hear your thoughts on how I can improve the site. Whether it’s the design, functionality, or even new features you’d like to see, your feedback would mean the world to me!

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Feel free to leave a comment or message me with your ideas.