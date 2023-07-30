Default value not displaying in new dynamic created row input field in php

I’m working on a small HTML form integrated with a table. The table has an input field named “name” which have default value from some variable $name as a default value with other two input field (city and country) without any default value. This works well for the first row. However, when I dynamically add more rows, the new input fields don’t display the default value $name in new dynamic created row field. Here’s my current code setup:

<html>
<body>
<table class="table table-bordered">
    <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
        <tr>                       
            <th width="15%"><center>Name</th>
            <th width="15%"><center>city</th>
            <th width="15%"><center>country</th>
            <th width="5%"></th>
                <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>                         
            </th>
        </tr>  
    </thead>    
    <tbody id="TBody">                  
   
        <tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
            <td>    
                <input type="text"  name="name[]" id="name" value = "<?php echo $name; ?>">
            </td>
            <td>
                <input type="text"  name="city[]" id="city" >
            </td>
            <td>
                <input type="text"  name="country[]" id="country" >
            </td>
            <td class="NoPrint">
                <button type="button" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button>
            </td>
        </tr>
    </tbody>
</table>

<script type="text/javascript">

function GetPrint()
{
    /*For Print*/
    window.print();
}

function BtnAdd()
{
    /*Add Button*/
    var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
    $(v).find("input").val('');
    $(v).find("input").autocomplete({
        source: 'backend-script.php'  
    });
    $(v).removeClass("d-none");
    $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}

function BtnDel(v)
{
    /*Delete Button*/
    $(v).parent().parent().remove(); 
    GetTotal();

    $("#TBody").find("tr").each(
        function(index) {
           $(this).find("th").first().html(index);
        }
    );
}
</script>
You are explicitly setting the elements value to the empty string after you add it:

$(v).find("input").val('');

Inputs have a defaultValue property you can use to determine what the default is. Use that when setting the value instead.

$(v).find("input").each((idx,ele) => ele.value=ele.defaultValue);
but my default value came from some variable. as mentioned in my code value = “<?php echo $name; ?>”
how ti handle such situation ???

Your PHP code is irrelevant after the page is loaded. The input’s default value is whatever the value=“” attribute was set to in the HTML when the page was loaded, which will be whatever your PHP code generated.

yes but the $name value came from previous html form via post method.
such as
$name = $_post[‘name’];
and later i want to enter this value into dynamic created another form