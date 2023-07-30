Add default post value into dynamic created input row field in php

I have two small form. I want to enter one value (Name) into another form by adding that in 2nd form. But the problem which i am facing is that for single row, its work fine, but when i created dynamic more dynamic row, then this default value missing from that dynamic created rows.

Here is my complete php code : Form 1

<form method="POST" action="f1.php"> <label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="name" id="name" class="form-control"> <label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="lname" id="lname" class="form-control"> <label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="age" id="age" class="form-control"> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"> </form>

f1.php

<?php // getting all values from the HTML form if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { $name = $_POST['name']; $lname = $_POST['lname']; $age = $_POST['age']; } // using sql to create a data entry query $sql = "INSERT INTO aaa(name, lname, age) VALUES ('$name', '$lname', '$age')"; // send query to the database to add values and confirm if successful $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sql); if($rs) { echo "Entries added!"; } // close connection mysqli_close($con); ?> <html><body> <form> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Name</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="name[]" id="name" value = "<?php echo $name; ?>"></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

script to add remove new row dynamically