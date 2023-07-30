Add default post value into dynamic created input row field in php

I have two small form. I want to enter one value (Name) into another form by adding that in 2nd form. But the problem which i am facing is that for single row, its work fine, but when i created dynamic more dynamic row, then this default value missing from that dynamic created rows.
Here is my complete php code : Form 1
<form method="POST" action="f1.php">
<label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="name" id="name" class="form-control">
<label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="lname" id="lname" class="form-control">
<label>Catagory:</label> <input type="text" name="age" id="age" class="form-control">
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit">
</form>
f1.php
<?php
// getting all values from the HTML form
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
$name = $_POST['name'];
$lname = $_POST['lname'];
$age = $_POST['age'];
}
// using sql to create a data entry query
$sql = "INSERT INTO aaa(name, lname, age)
VALUES ('$name', '$lname', '$age')";
// send query to the database to add values and confirm if successful
$rs = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
if($rs)
{
echo "Entries added!";
}
// close connection
mysqli_close($con);
?>
<html><body>
<form>
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="15%"><center>Name</th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="name[]" id="name" value = "<?php echo $name; ?>"></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
script to add remove new row dynamically
<script type="text/javascript">
function GetPrint()
{
/*For Print*/
window.print();
}
function BtnAdd()
{
/*Add Button*/
var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
$(v).find("input").val('');
$(v).find("input").autocomplete({
source: 'backend-script.php'
});
$(v).removeClass("d-none");
$(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}
function BtnDel(v)
{
/*Delete Button*/
$(v).parent().parent().remove();
GetTotal();
$("#TBody").find("tr").each(
function(index)
{
$(this).find("th").first().html(index);
}
);
}
</script>